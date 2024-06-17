Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar's Electoral Victory

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for Ravindra Waikar to be prevented from taking oath as a Lok Sabha member after his narrow victory in Mumbai North West. A case has been registered against Waikar’s brother-in-law for allegedly using a mobile phone at a counting centre, raising suspicions of foul play.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 11:58 IST
Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar's Electoral Victory
Ravindra Waikar
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy continues to mar the electoral victory of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar, who narrowly won the Mumbai North West seat by just 48 votes. On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that Waikar be barred from taking oath as a Lok Sabha member until the resolution of ongoing allegations concerning the win.

The Vanrai police in Mumbai have filed a case against Waikar's brother-in-law, who allegedly used a mobile phone inside a Goregaon counting centre during the June 4 election results announcement. Speaking to reporters, Raut emphasized that Waikar's victory remains under suspicion.

Raut claimed that Waikar's relative made several visits to the Vanrai police station before counting day, adding fuel to speculations around electoral fraud. Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have cited media reports alleging EVM tampering. However, returning officer Vandana Suryavanshi dismissed these allegations as baseless, stating that EVMs are standalone systems without wireless capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024