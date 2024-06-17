Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar's Electoral Victory

Controversy continues to mar the electoral victory of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar, who narrowly won the Mumbai North West seat by just 48 votes. On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that Waikar be barred from taking oath as a Lok Sabha member until the resolution of ongoing allegations concerning the win.

The Vanrai police in Mumbai have filed a case against Waikar's brother-in-law, who allegedly used a mobile phone inside a Goregaon counting centre during the June 4 election results announcement. Speaking to reporters, Raut emphasized that Waikar's victory remains under suspicion.

Raut claimed that Waikar's relative made several visits to the Vanrai police station before counting day, adding fuel to speculations around electoral fraud. Meanwhile, opposition leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have cited media reports alleging EVM tampering. However, returning officer Vandana Suryavanshi dismissed these allegations as baseless, stating that EVMs are standalone systems without wireless capabilities.

