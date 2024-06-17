Left Menu

Ukraine's Critical Debt Deal: A Path to Economic Stability

Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko stated on Monday that a crucial debt restructuring deal is anticipated by August, despite ongoing negotiations with bondholders. He emphasized the importance of a robust economy to support the country's defense and highlighted that timely debt restructuring is essential for continued international support.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 12:40 IST
Ukraine's Critical Debt Deal: A Path to Economic Stability
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine's finance minister said on Monday that a "critical" debt rework deal was still expected by August even as talks with a bondholder group failed to reach an agreement. Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the country would continue talks with all holders of its some $20 billion in international bonds in order to get a deal before the current payment suspensions expire in August.

"Strong armies must be underpinned by strong economies to win wars," he said, adding the country's economy was a "fragile balance" that hinged on consistent and substantial support from its partners. "Timely debt restructuring is a critical part of this support." (Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024