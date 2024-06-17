Left Menu

Outrage in UK Over Police Car Ramming Runaway Calf

A UK police force faces strong criticism from ministers, animal rights groups, and the public after a police car rammed into a runaway calf in west London. The Home Secretary demands a full explanation. The calf, named Beau Lucy, is recuperating, and the officer involved is under investigation.

Controversy erupted after footage showed a police car ramming a runaway calf on a west London street, prompting condemnation from officials, animal rights groups, and the public. UK Home Secretary James Cleverly has demanded an urgent explanation, while Surrey Police confirmed the officer involved is now off frontline duties pending investigation.

The 10-month-old calf, Beau Lucy, had escaped from Staines Moor and suffered cuts in the incident. She is now recuperating with her herd, with ongoing veterinary care. Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp stated that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, including referrals to police standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Amid escalating criticism, Kemp stressed the police's commitment to public safety and animal welfare. The enquiry will explore why local vets and the calf's owner couldn't be contacted on the night. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also condemned the event, emphasizing the need for respect for all animals.

