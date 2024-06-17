Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Palghar Drug Unit, One Injured

A fire broke out in a drugs manufacturing unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, injuring one person. The blaze was controlled in one-and-half hours with the help of two fire engines. The injured worker is hospitalized, and cooling operations are ongoing while the fire's cause remains unknown.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:15 IST
Fire Erupts in Palghar Drug Unit, One Injured
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted in a drugs manufacturing unit located in Boisar MIDC, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Monday, resulting in one injury, according to a civic official.

The fire initiated at approximately 2:30 PM and was subdued within an hour and a half thanks to the swift intervention of two fire engines and multiple personnel.

'One industrial worker sustained minor injuries and is currently hospitalized. Cooling operations continue at the site, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Work was underway at the unit when the incident occurred,' reported the fire brigade official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024