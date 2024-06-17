Fire Erupts in Palghar Drug Unit, One Injured
A fire broke out in a drugs manufacturing unit in Palghar, Maharashtra, injuring one person. The blaze was controlled in one-and-half hours with the help of two fire engines. The injured worker is hospitalized, and cooling operations are ongoing while the fire's cause remains unknown.
A blaze erupted in a drugs manufacturing unit located in Boisar MIDC, Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Monday, resulting in one injury, according to a civic official.
The fire initiated at approximately 2:30 PM and was subdued within an hour and a half thanks to the swift intervention of two fire engines and multiple personnel.
'One industrial worker sustained minor injuries and is currently hospitalized. Cooling operations continue at the site, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Work was underway at the unit when the incident occurred,' reported the fire brigade official.
