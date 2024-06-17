Tragic Explosion at Czech Army Training Area Claims Soldier's Life
An ammunition explosion at the Libava training area in the Czech Republic resulted in the death of one soldier and injured eight others and one civilian. The incident occurred during an exercise led by explosive disposal experts.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:17 IST
An ammunition explosion at a Czech army training area killed one soldier and injured eight others as well as one civilian on Monday, the army said.
The explosion occurred at the Libava training area in the east of the Czech Republic, it said in a statement. The explosion of unspecified ammunition occurred during an exercise being conducted by explosive disposal experts, the army said.
