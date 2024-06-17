Left Menu

Russian Naval Vessels Depart Havana Amid Global Tensions

Russian navy vessels, including a frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, were seen leaving Havana as planned. Their arrival last week was perceived as a show of force amidst ongoing high tensions due to the Ukraine war, though both the U.S. and Cuba reported no threat.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:30 IST
Russian Naval Vessels Depart Havana Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian navy vessels were leaving the Cuban capital Havana on Monday as planned, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing its correspondent on the ground.

A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Havana harbour last week, a stopover that the U.S. and Cuba both said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force amid continued high tensions over the Ukraine war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024