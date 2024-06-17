Russian Naval Vessels Depart Havana Amid Global Tensions
Russian navy vessels, including a frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine, were seen leaving Havana as planned. Their arrival last week was perceived as a show of force amidst ongoing high tensions due to the Ukraine war, though both the U.S. and Cuba reported no threat.
Russian navy vessels were leaving the Cuban capital Havana on Monday as planned, the state-run RIA news agency reported, citing its correspondent on the ground.
A Russian navy frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine arrived in Havana harbour last week, a stopover that the U.S. and Cuba both said posed no threat but which was widely seen as a Russian show of force amid continued high tensions over the Ukraine war.
