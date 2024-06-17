U.S. Appeals Court to Hear TikTok Divestiture Challenges
A U.S. appeals court will hold oral arguments on Sept. 16 regarding legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban. TikTok creators and ByteDance have filed lawsuits to block the law, citing its impact on American life.
A U.S. appeals court on Monday said it will hold oral arguments on Sept. 16 on legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or face a ban.
On May 14, a group of TikTok creators filed suit to block the law that could ban the app used by 170 million Americans, saying it has had "a profound effect on American life" after TikTok and parent company ByteDance filed a similar lawsuit.
