EU Urges China to Address Human Rights Violations

The European Union reiterated its call for China to halt human rights violations following a visit by an EU delegation to Tibet. The statement highlighted concerns over severe human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, urging China to address cases of unlawful detention, torture, and ill-treatment.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:24 IST
The European Union on Monday repeated calls for China to stop human rights violations after an EU delegation visited Tibet and also met with Chinese officials.

The EU said in a statement it was concerned about what it called the "very serious" human rights situation in China, in particular in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

"The EU referred to reports on the crackdown on human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists in China. The EU urged China to investigate and stop human rights violations, expressing concern for cases of unlawful detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment," it said.

