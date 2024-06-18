Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures Seven in Itiyathok

A fatal head-on collision between two cars near Benduli village in Itiyathok led to the deaths of a 28-year-old man and his sister-in-law. Seven others were injured and hospitalized. The incident resulted in one car catching fire, causing severe injuries to multiple occupants. Bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

A tragic head-on collision between two cars occurred on Monday evening near Benduli village in the Itiyathok police station area of Balrampur district. The crash claimed the lives of a 28-year-old man and his sister-in-law.

According to local SHO Pradeep Kumar Shukla, Amit Kumar Shukla and Priyanka Tiwari were among the occupants of one of the cars. Amit died on the spot while Tiwari succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a hospital. The other occupants, including Lakshmi Shukla and Vinayak Shukla, are currently hospitalized.

The other car's five occupants, identified as Ali Mulla, Alimunnisha, Hina Khan, Nazia, and Armaan, all sustained injuries. Authorities have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination to investigate further.

