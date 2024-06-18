Putin's Pledge of Unity: Russia and North Korea Strengthen Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the intention to enhance Russia-North Korea cooperation, aiming to bolster both nations' sovereignty and counter Western pressures. In an article for North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, he highlighted that North Korea is and remains a steadfast ally of Moscow.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 03:06 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
