Putin's Pledge of Unity: Russia and North Korea Strengthen Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the intention to enhance Russia-North Korea cooperation, aiming to bolster both nations' sovereignty and counter Western pressures. In an article for North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, he highlighted that North Korea is and remains a steadfast ally of Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 03:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 03:06 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and North Korea will move towards an even closer cooperation that will strengthen the sovereignty of the countries and unite them in their resistance against Western pressures, TASS agency reported on Wednesday.

Citing Putin's article in the Rodong Sinmun North Korean newspaper, published on the day Putin was set to visit Pyongyang, TASS reported Putin said North Korea was and remains Moscow's "staunch, like-minded partner."

