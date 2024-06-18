Heroic Firefighters Tame Massive Blaze in Siberian Grain Depot
Firefighters have successfully brought under control a significant blaze at a grain storage depot in the Siberia region of Russia. The 2,600-square-metre facility in the village of Piketnoe, Omsk region, was prevented from further spreading, according to the Emergencies Ministry's statement early on Tuesday.
The ministry said the blaze at the 2,600-square-metre (28,000-square-foot) facility in the village of Piketnoe Omsk region had been brought under control and flames were no longer spreading.
