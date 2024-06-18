Left Menu

Heroic Firefighters Tame Massive Blaze in Siberian Grain Depot

Firefighters have successfully brought under control a significant blaze at a grain storage depot in the Siberia region of Russia. The 2,600-square-metre facility in the village of Piketnoe, Omsk region, was prevented from further spreading, according to the Emergencies Ministry's statement early on Tuesday.

Updated: 18-06-2024 03:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at a grain storage depot in Russia's Siberia region, the Emergencies Ministry said early on Tuesday.

The ministry said the blaze at the 2,600-square-metre (28,000-square-foot) facility in the village of Piketnoe Omsk region had been brought under control and flames were no longer spreading.

