Heroic Firefighters Tame Massive Blaze in Siberian Grain Depot

Firefighters have brought under control a blaze at a grain storage depot in Russia's Siberia region, the Emergencies Ministry said early on Tuesday.

The ministry said the blaze at the 2,600-square-metre (28,000-square-foot) facility in the village of Piketnoe Omsk region had been brought under control and flames were no longer spreading.

