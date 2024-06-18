U.S. Military Strikes: Houthi Radar and Drone Destruction

The U.S. military said on Monday it had destroyed four Houthi radars, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone in the past 24 hours.

The radars and uncrewed surface vessel were destroyed in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. Central Command said in a post on the social media site X. The drone was destroyed over the Red Sea.

