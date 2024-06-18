U.S. Military Strikes: Houthi Radar and Drone Destruction
The U.S. military announced that it had eliminated four Houthi radars, one uncrewed surface vessel, and one drone within the past 24 hours. These actions took place in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, with a drone being destroyed over the Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.
