Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Monarchy Insult Charges
Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted for allegedly insulting the monarchy, according to the attorney-general's office. The charges are based on a 2015 media interview. Thaksin is expected to seek bail from a criminal court in response to these charges.
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's influential former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been formally indicted for allegedly insulting the monarchy, the attorney-general's office said on Tuesday.
Thaksin is expected to seek bail from a criminal court in the case that stems from a 2015 media interview.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement