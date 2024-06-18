Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Monarchy Insult Charges

Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been indicted for allegedly insulting the monarchy, according to the attorney-general's office. The charges are based on a 2015 media interview. Thaksin is expected to seek bail from a criminal court in response to these charges.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:45 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra Faces Monarchy Insult Charges
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's influential former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been formally indicted for allegedly insulting the monarchy, the attorney-general's office said on Tuesday.

Thaksin is expected to seek bail from a criminal court in the case that stems from a 2015 media interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024