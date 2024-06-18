Left Menu

Eight Face Trial in Munich Over Alleged Plot to Overthrow German Government

Eight individuals accused of plotting to overthrow the German government have gone on trial in Munich. The group, consisting of six men and two women, faces charges related to high treason, terrorism, and serious violence. They allegedly planned to storm the parliament, funded by 500,000 Euros.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:04 IST
Eight Face Trial in Munich Over Alleged Plot to Overthrow German Government
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eight individuals accused of participating in a suspected far-right conspiracy to overthrow the German government went on trial in Munich on Tuesday. This marks the last of three related trials in a sprawling case that has captured national attention.

Consisting of six men and two women, the accused face serious charges, including preparation for high treason and involvement in a terrorist organization. Some are also charged with preparing a serious act of violence.

The case, which shocked Germany when it came to light in late 2022, has so far led to legal proceedings against 26 individuals. The supposed leaders of the plot, including a self-proclaimed prince and a former far-right lawmaker, are currently standing trial in Frankfurt. Another trial in Stuttgart is focusing on the alleged military wing of the operation.

Prosecutors have outlined how the suspects subscribed to conspiracy theories such as Reich Citizens and QAnon, believing Germany is secretly controlled by a deep state. The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament in Berlin, aiming to negotiate a new post-coup order with Russia.

The alleged conspirators are said to have had around 500,000 Euros in funding and access to a cache of weapons. Federal prosecutors also revealed that they had compiled 'lists of enemies' to be targeted in their intended takeover of regional and local government bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024