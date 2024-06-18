Eight Face Trial in Munich Over Alleged Plot to Overthrow German Government

Eight individuals accused of participating in a suspected far-right conspiracy to overthrow the German government went on trial in Munich on Tuesday. This marks the last of three related trials in a sprawling case that has captured national attention.

Consisting of six men and two women, the accused face serious charges, including preparation for high treason and involvement in a terrorist organization. Some are also charged with preparing a serious act of violence.

The case, which shocked Germany when it came to light in late 2022, has so far led to legal proceedings against 26 individuals. The supposed leaders of the plot, including a self-proclaimed prince and a former far-right lawmaker, are currently standing trial in Frankfurt. Another trial in Stuttgart is focusing on the alleged military wing of the operation.

Prosecutors have outlined how the suspects subscribed to conspiracy theories such as Reich Citizens and QAnon, believing Germany is secretly controlled by a deep state. The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament in Berlin, aiming to negotiate a new post-coup order with Russia.

The alleged conspirators are said to have had around 500,000 Euros in funding and access to a cache of weapons. Federal prosecutors also revealed that they had compiled 'lists of enemies' to be targeted in their intended takeover of regional and local government bodies.

