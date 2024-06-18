CISF Personnel Tragically Ends Life After Killing Wife in Jharkhand
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allegedly strangled his wife to death and subsequently died by suicide in Bokaro district, Jharkhand. The tragic incident occurred at their official quarters following a domestic dispute.
A tragic incident shook Jharkhand's Bokaro district as a CISF personnel allegedly strangled his wife to death and then died by suicide, police reported on Tuesday.
The couple, natives of West Bengal's Purulia district, had a fight at their official quarters in Sector 8, Harla police station area, on Monday evening.
Initial investigations revealed escalating domestic tensions, leading the man to first strangle his wife before hanging himself. The couple had been married since 2008, according to police sources.
