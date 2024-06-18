11-Year-Old Assaulted in Empty Train Coach at Ajmer Station

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside an empty coach of a train halted at Ajmer railway station, according to railway police.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a group of 12-13 people, including the girl who had come to visit the Dargah, were sleeping at the platform's last corner. The accused took the girl to an empty coach, where she was later found injured by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

"Prima facie, the girl was sexually assaulted. However, a medical report is awaited. A suspect has been rounded up and is being questioned,'' a GRP official stated.

