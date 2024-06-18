Left Menu

11-Year-Old Assaulted in Empty Train Coach at Ajmer Station

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside an empty train coach at Ajmer railway station. She was found injured after being taken away by the accused while her group slept on the platform. A suspect is in custody; medical reports are pending.

Updated: 18-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:40 IST
11-Year-Old Assaulted in Empty Train Coach at Ajmer Station
  • India

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted inside an empty coach of a train halted at Ajmer railway station, according to railway police.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a group of 12-13 people, including the girl who had come to visit the Dargah, were sleeping at the platform's last corner. The accused took the girl to an empty coach, where she was later found injured by Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

"Prima facie, the girl was sexually assaulted. However, a medical report is awaited. A suspect has been rounded up and is being questioned,'' a GRP official stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

