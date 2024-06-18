Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Gov Orders No Leave for Water Dept Amid Severe Drought

The Himachal Pradesh government has enforced a no-leave policy for Jal Shakti Vibhag officials due to acute water scarcity. Officials must return to their posts to address the water shortage. The state faces a severe drought, prompting strict directives to ensure adequate water supply.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has enacted a strict no-leave policy for officials in the Jal Shakti Vibhag in response to acute water scarcity, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The officials are mandated to stay at their respective posts. Those currently on leave are required to immediately return to service, according to the spokesperson.

The order applies to all engineers-in-chief, chief engineers, and superintending engineers of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, who have been tasked with addressing the drinking water shortage in the state.

The official statement highlighted that no leave would be granted to department officials, and immediate measures must be taken to ensure the water supply for residents amid the drought-like conditions affecting the entire state.

The spokesperson noted various complaints have been lodged regarding the scarcity and unequal distribution of drinking water, as well as damage to water supply schemes.

The government has implemented this measure considering the severe water crisis affecting Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

