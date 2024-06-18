Left Menu

Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan Issues Landmark Order on Colonial Names, Resigns from Cabinet

Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan resigned from Cabinet and Lok Sabha after issuing a significant order abolishing colonial names for SC/ST inhabited places. He directed the use of terms like 'nagar,' 'unnathi,' and 'prakriti' instead. Radhakrishnan expressed satisfaction with his service and success in recent elections.

Updated: 18-06-2024 19:54 IST
In a significant move, Kerala Minister K Radhakrishnan resigned from both the Cabinet and Lok Sabha on Tuesday after issuing a landmark order to abolish colonial-era names for places predominantly inhabited by SC/ST communities.

Radhakrishnan, who held multiple ministerial portfolios, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and later to Speaker A N Shamseer. Before stepping down, he directed that terms like 'colony,' 'sanketham,' and 'ooru' should no longer be used, as they evoke disrespect. Instead, names like 'nagar,' 'unnathi,' and 'prakriti' will now describe such areas.

The Left leader emphasized that the word 'colony' symbolizes colonial slavery and should be abolished. Radhakrishnan expressed satisfaction with his tenure and highlighted his electoral victory from Alathur constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls, making him the only ruling Left candidate in Kerala to win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

