Boeing under Fire: Senate Probe into 737 Max Quality Control Failures

Boeing's CEO David Calhoun is set to face tough questions from US lawmakers as scrutiny of the company's manufacturing problems intensifies. Lawmakers will delve into troubling allegations from whistleblowers regarding defective parts and safety practices impacting the 737 Max jetliners.

The hearing, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., comes on the heels of a damning 204-page Senate report detailing the use of 'nonconforming' parts in the 737 Max, allegedly covered up by Boeing. Quality assurance investigator Sam Mohawk claims the company hid defective parts from the FAA.

Victims' families from past 737 Max crashes will be present, demanding accountability. Boeing promises reforms, but the American public and officials remain wary as investigations by the NTSB and FAA continue.

