Kenya Leads Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti Amid Unrest

Kenyan police commanders met with Haiti's inspector general to discuss a peacekeeping mission in Haiti. Kenya will lead a UN-backed multinational force to address gang violence. The deployment, initially planned for May, was postponed to complete preparation tasks. Kenya will host Haitian police for training.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:08 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A significant meeting occurred on Tuesday, as Haitian police commanders engaged with Kenya's inspector general of police ahead of a critical peacekeeping mission set to occur in the violence-stricken Caribbean nation by the end of June.

Kenya is positioned to spearhead a UN-endorsed multinational peacekeeping initiative, comprising officers from multiple nations, aiming to mitigate the severe gang violence plaguing Haiti. This violence has resulted in numerous deaths and displaced over 360,000 residents.

During the Nairobi meeting, Haitian Police official Joachim Prohete emphasized the urgency of support, to which Kenya's Inspector Japhet Koome affirmed their readiness and commitment to assist. This mission involves 1,000 Kenyan officers and includes training Haitian police at Kenyan facilities.

President William Ruto reaffirmed Kenya's dedication to restoring peace in Haiti, a sentiment echoed by US President Joe Biden during Ruto's state visit. Delays in deployment were due to logistical preparations, underscoring the complexity of this mission, given Haiti's turbulent history and previous international interventions.

