DGP's Stern Warning to Maoists After Major Encounter in Jharkhand

After a significant encounter in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh warned Maoists to join society or face consequences. He praised security forces for their achievement, with several senior Maoists either killed or surrendered. DGP emphasized continued anti-extremist operations in the region.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a significant encounter resulting in the deaths of five Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh issued a stern warning to the insurgents. He urged them to reintegrate into society or prepare to face severe consequences.

During his visit to the Maoist-affected district, Singh, along with other senior officers, commended the efforts of security personnel involved in the operation. He also urged Maoists to surrender under Jharkhand's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy for a chance at a normal life.

The encounter, occurring near Lipunga within Gua police station limits, approximately 200 km from Ranchi, saw the deaths of five Maoists, including two women. A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, marking a significant achievement in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign.

Singh highlighted the long-standing efforts of police, CRPF, and other state forces in containing Left Wing Extremism and reiterated the ongoing campaign against the CPI(Maoist). Since 2022, multiple campaigns have led to several arrests, recoveries of arms, and the defusion of improvised explosive devices.

Singh honored Superintendent of Police (West Singhbhum) Ashutosh Shekhar and his team for their efforts. The relentless campaign has seen the eradication of naxal camps, the capture of ultras, and numerous Maoists laying down arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

