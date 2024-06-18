Left Menu

U.S. Reviews Bomb Shipment to Israel Amid Civilian Safety Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Washington is still reviewing a shipment of large bombs intended for Israel due to concerns about their usage in densely populated areas. In a news conference, Blinken addressed the status of these arms shipments following an assurance to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:22 IST
U.S. Reviews Bomb Shipment to Israel Amid Civilian Safety Concerns
Antony Blinken
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington was still reviewing one shipment of large bombs for Israel over concerns that they could be used in densely populated areas.

Blinken was asked at a news conference about the status of arms shipments after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Blinken assured him last week that the Biden administration was working to remove restrictions on arms shipments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024