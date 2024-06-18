U.S. Reviews Bomb Shipment to Israel Amid Civilian Safety Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington was still reviewing one shipment of large bombs for Israel over concerns that they could be used in densely populated areas.

Blinken was asked at a news conference about the status of arms shipments after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Blinken assured him last week that the Biden administration was working to remove restrictions on arms shipments.

