New Jersey Man Rejects Plea Deal in Rushdie Stabbing Case

Hadi Matar, the New Jersey man accused of repeatedly stabbing renowned author Salman Rushdie, has declined a plea deal that would reduce his sentence in state prison but expose him to federal charges. Matar, 26, could have faced a maximum of 40 years in prison split between state and federal systems as part of the agreement.

The plea deal, put forward by state and federal prosecutors and agreed to by Rushdie, required Matar to plead guilty to attempted murder and a yet-to-be-filed federal terrorism-related charge. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt conveyed Rushdie's preference for the proposed "global resolution" to avoid two separate trials.

Despite the potential to reduce his state prison term from 25 to 20 years, Matar chose to take his chances with a trial. His attorney, Nathaniel Barone, stated that Matar has decided to consider his options and will provide an answer at his next court appearance scheduled for July 2.

