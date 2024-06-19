U.S. Soldier in Russia Faces Prison Time for Theft and Threats
Prosecutors in Russia have requested a four-year and eight-month prison sentence for a U.S. soldier detained in Vladivostok on charges of theft and threatening to kill his girlfriend. They also demanded a fine of 40,000 roubles, equivalent to approximately $469.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 06:23 IST
Prosecutors have asked for a prison sentence of four years and eight months for a U.S. soldier who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of theft and threats to kill his girlfriend, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.
"(We ask) to impose a sentence of four years and eight months, to be served in a penal colony," Russia's RIA state news agency cited the prosecutor as saying at the court hearing.
The prosecutor has also asked for a fine of 40,000 roubles ($469), RIA reported. ($1 = 85.2455 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. soldier
- Russia
- prison sentence
- theft
- Vladivostok
- prosecutors
- girlfriend
- penal colony
- RIA
- roubles
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prosecutors Urge Judge to Maintain Trump's Gag Order Amid Felony Conviction Fallout
Prosecutors Urge Gag Order Continuation in Trump's Hush Money Case
Hunter Biden Faces Federal Gun Charges: Prosecutors Wrap Up Case
Hunter Biden Trial Update: Prosecutors Rest Case, Defense Calls for Acquittal
"She is back": Benny Blanco shares adorable picture of his girlfriend Selena Gomez