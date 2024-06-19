Left Menu

U.S. Soldier in Russia Faces Prison Time for Theft and Threats

Prosecutors in Russia have requested a four-year and eight-month prison sentence for a U.S. soldier detained in Vladivostok on charges of theft and threatening to kill his girlfriend. They also demanded a fine of 40,000 roubles, equivalent to approximately $469.

Prosecutors have asked for a prison sentence of four years and eight months for a U.S. soldier who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok on suspicion of theft and threats to kill his girlfriend, Russian agencies reported on Wednesday.

"(We ask) to impose a sentence of four years and eight months, to be served in a penal colony," Russia's RIA state news agency cited the prosecutor as saying at the court hearing.

The prosecutor has also asked for a fine of 40,000 roubles ($469), RIA reported. ($1 = 85.2455 roubles)

