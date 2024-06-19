Left Menu

China Poised for Supportive Monetary Policy and Bond Market Trading Boost

China will maintain a supportive monetary policy stance and is preparing for the central bank to start trading in the secondary bond market, said PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng. The central bank will use various monetary policy tools and will work to prevent exchange rate overshooting.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:07 IST
China Poised for Supportive Monetary Policy and Bond Market Trading Boost
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China will stick to a supportive monetary policy stance, while conditions for the central bank to start trading in the secondary bond market has become gradually ripe, the head of its central bank said on Wednesday. China will flexibly use various monetary policy tools including interest rates and reserve requirement ratios, People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

He added that China will resolutely prevent exchange rate overshooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024