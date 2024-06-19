China Poised for Supportive Monetary Policy and Bond Market Trading Boost

China will stick to a supportive monetary policy stance, while conditions for the central bank to start trading in the secondary bond market has become gradually ripe, the head of its central bank said on Wednesday. China will flexibly use various monetary policy tools including interest rates and reserve requirement ratios, People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng told the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

He added that China will resolutely prevent exchange rate overshooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)