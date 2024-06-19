Tragic Fatal Stabbing in Seelampur: Man Murdered Near Metro Station
A 48-year-old man, Manoj Kumar, a spare parts supplier, was fatally stabbed by unidentified attackers in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The incident occurred near Welcome Metro Station. The police have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, Manoj Kumar, was a spare parts supplier in the Kashmiri Gate market.
According to a senior police officer, the police received a call from the hospital regarding the stabbing incident at 11.23 pm on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that the attack took place at 9.40 pm on GT Road near a flyover towards the Welcome Metro Station.
An FIR has been registered under section 302 for murder against unknown persons at the Seelampur police station. The deceased, a resident of Shahdara, is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.
Police reports indicate that Kumar suffered a fatal stab wound to the right side of his chest. A crime investigation team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have examined the crime scene.
'We are currently scanning CCTV footage in the area and making efforts to identify the culprits,' stated the officer.
