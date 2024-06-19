Tragic Fatal Stabbing in Seelampur: Man Murdered Near Metro Station

A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified attackers in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Manoj Kumar, was a spare parts supplier in the Kashmiri Gate market.

According to a senior police officer, the police received a call from the hospital regarding the stabbing incident at 11.23 pm on Tuesday. The investigation revealed that the attack took place at 9.40 pm on GT Road near a flyover towards the Welcome Metro Station.

An FIR has been registered under section 302 for murder against unknown persons at the Seelampur police station. The deceased, a resident of Shahdara, is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son.

Police reports indicate that Kumar suffered a fatal stab wound to the right side of his chest. A crime investigation team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have examined the crime scene.

'We are currently scanning CCTV footage in the area and making efforts to identify the culprits,' stated the officer.

