Delhi BJP Protests Over Water Crisis, AAP Blamed for Shortage

On Wednesday, Delhi BJP leaders organized protest marches throughout the national capital, targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the ongoing water crisis.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, joined by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj at Andrews Ganj, criticized the AAP government. He described its free water scheme as a 'sham,' voicing concerns that many Delhi residents are desperate for water. 'Women spend nights waiting for water tankers, while children in numerous areas are unable to bathe for days,' Sachdeva said.

The protests saw participation from several BJP MPs, MLAs, and other party officials across various municipal wards. In response, AAP leader and Delhi Water Minister Atishi declared that 28 lakh people were suffering from water shortages and appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the release of 100 Millions Gallons per Day (MGD) of water from BJP-governed Haryana. She further warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from Friday if the water situation remains unresolved.

