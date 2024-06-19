Left Menu

Singaporean Woman Sentenced for Cheating Followers of SGD 7 Million

Woo May Hoe, a 54-year-old Singaporean Chinese-ethnic woman, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison for brainwashing and defrauding her followers of SGD 7 million. She convinced her followers to make payments to an Indian spiritual leader and subjected them to cruel punishments.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:17 IST
Singaporean Woman Sentenced for Cheating Followers of SGD 7 Million
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant case, Woo May Hoe, a 54-year-old woman of Chinese ethnicity from Singapore, has been sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison. Woo orchestrated an elaborate scheme to defraud her spiritual followers of approximately SGD 7 million.

During a period spanning eight years from 2012, Woo convinced around 30 followers that their contributions would clear their 'bad karma' and improve their health. She manipulated them to believe she had divine powers and made them call her 'lord'.

The court found her guilty of multiple charges including cheating and grievous hurt. Woo's heinous acts included forced confessions of financial status, cruel punishments, and personal luxuries bought under the guise of worship, channeling millions into her own benefit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024