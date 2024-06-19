Unmasking a Pretender: 24-Year-Old Posing as 67-Year-Old Caught at Delhi Airport
A 24-year-old man, Guru Sewak Singh, was caught personating a 67-year-old while attempting to board a flight to Canada at Delhi Airport. CISF personnel found his activities suspicious and further investigation revealed his true identity. He has been handed over to Delhi Police for legal action.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a young man, 24-year-old Guru Sewak Singh, was apprehended for masquerading as a 67-year-old bound for Canada, according to a senior CISF officer.
Intercepted on Tuesday evening, Singh, who had dyed his hair and beard and donned glasses to appear older, was initially identified through a suspicious passport under the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota.
Upon interrogation, Singh confessed his real identity and was turned over to Delhi Police for legal proceedings, highlighting a concerning case of passport forgery and impersonation.
