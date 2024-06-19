Left Menu

Unmasking a Pretender: 24-Year-Old Posing as 67-Year-Old Caught at Delhi Airport

A 24-year-old man, Guru Sewak Singh, was caught personating a 67-year-old while attempting to board a flight to Canada at Delhi Airport. CISF personnel found his activities suspicious and further investigation revealed his true identity. He has been handed over to Delhi Police for legal action.

Updated: 19-06-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a young man, 24-year-old Guru Sewak Singh, was apprehended for masquerading as a 67-year-old bound for Canada, according to a senior CISF officer.

Intercepted on Tuesday evening, Singh, who had dyed his hair and beard and donned glasses to appear older, was initially identified through a suspicious passport under the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota.

Upon interrogation, Singh confessed his real identity and was turned over to Delhi Police for legal proceedings, highlighting a concerning case of passport forgery and impersonation.

