Unmasking a Pretender: 24-Year-Old Posing as 67-Year-Old Caught at Delhi Airport

In a dramatic turn of events at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, a young man, 24-year-old Guru Sewak Singh, was apprehended for masquerading as a 67-year-old bound for Canada, according to a senior CISF officer.

Intercepted on Tuesday evening, Singh, who had dyed his hair and beard and donned glasses to appear older, was initially identified through a suspicious passport under the name Rashvindar Singh Sahota.

Upon interrogation, Singh confessed his real identity and was turned over to Delhi Police for legal proceedings, highlighting a concerning case of passport forgery and impersonation.

