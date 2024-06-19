Major Security Measures for President Ramaphosa's Inauguration

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration ceremony, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has ensured thorough security preparations to safeguard the event and maintain public safety. Here are the key measures and preparations outlined by NATJOINTS:

Security Operations Overview

NATJOINTS has orchestrated an integrated security plan involving various government departments, with a primary focus on:

Venue Security: Ensuring the safety of the Union Buildings and surrounding areas.

Transport and Traffic Control: Managing routes, traffic flow, and transportation logistics.

Airport, Border, and Accommodation Security: Monitoring and securing key points across Gauteng.

Crowd Management: Deploying resources for managing large gatherings effectively.

Law Enforcement and Arrests

NATJOINTS has emphasized its capability in law enforcement, citing recent actions such as the arrest of a foreign national attempting fraudulent accreditation using a deceased person's identity document. The individual has been charged accordingly.

Deployment and Operations

Security deployment includes:

Police Visibility: Enhanced presence of operational units across Gauteng.

Traffic Management: Collaborative efforts with metro and national traffic officials to manage road closures and direct traffic flow effectively.

Crime Prevention: Deployment of crime prevention officers and public order policing units to maintain security and conduct necessary searches and patrols.

Access and Prohibited Items

For attendees:

Parking and Shuttle Services: Public parking at Tshwane Showgrounds with free shuttle services to the Union Buildings.

Security Checkpoints: Access to South Lawns through strict security checkpoints.

Prohibited Items: Prohibition of dangerous weapons, traditional weapons, alcoholic beverages, cooler boxes, fireworks, glass bottles, and drones. Strict enforcement will be in place.

Safety Measures and Coordination

Emergency Services: Emergency medical services are on standby within the Venue Operations Centre (VOC) for any medical emergencies.

Airspace Security: Monitoring of a restricted no-fly zone around the Union Buildings to prevent unauthorized drones or aircraft from entering.

Public Cooperation and Communication

NATJOINTS has urged responsible behavior from the public:

Supervision of Children: Children under 14 must be accompanied and supervised by adults.

Social Support: Provision for reuniting separated children and operational readiness through the VOC.

Warning Against Disruption

Online Monitoring: Vigilance against online platforms for messages inciting violence or unrest.

Legal Action: Threat of charges under the Cybercrime Act for those involved in incitement or dissemination of inflammatory content.

As NATJOINTS assures comprehensive security measures, it emphasizes a commitment to maintaining order and responding swiftly to any disruptions during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. The collective efforts aim to ensure a safe and successful event, reinforcing the authority of the State and promoting public safety across Gauteng.