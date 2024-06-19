Left Menu

Russian Physicist's Treason Verdict Upheld Amid Controversy

A Russian court upheld a 12-year guilty verdict for physicist Valery Golubkin, accused of sharing hypersonic technology secrets with the Netherlands. Despite a Supreme Court-mandated retrial in April, Golubkin's defence claims his actions were lawful. His imprisonment raises concerns about Russia's judicial system and its impact on scientific progress.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:18 IST
Russian Physicist's Treason Verdict Upheld Amid Controversy

A Russian court has upheld a 12-year guilty verdict for treason against a physicist accused of passing secrets about hypersonic technology to the Netherlands, a Russian legal association said on Wednesday. Valery Golubkin, a specialist in aerodynamics and the heat exchange of aircraft at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and handed a guilty sentence in June 2023.

Russia's Supreme Court ordered a retrial in April, saying it had considered a complaint by Golubkin's defence. The Pervy Otdel (First Department) legal group, which specialises in defending people in cases of treason and espionage, said investigators had found the scientist had passed secret information about hypersonic passenger airplanes to the Netherlands.

But it rejected such accusations. "We know with certainty that there is no crime in Golubkin's actions, he acted strictly according to the law", said lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov of Pervy Otdel.

"His imprisonment strikes a blow not only to the judicial system but also to the scientific landscape in Russia." Golubkin is one of several Russian scientists to be charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners.

Physicist Anatoly Maslov, an expert on hypersonic missiles, was given 14 years in prison last month. (Reporting and writing by Lucy Papachristou Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024