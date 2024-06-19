Left Menu

Mexican President Seeks to Revive Avocado Imports to the U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced plans to ask the foreign minister to discuss with the U.S. ambassador to resume U.S. imports of Mexican avocados. Imports were suspended last week due to a safety incident in Michoacan, stopping the avocado flow into the U.S.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would ask the country's foreign minister to speak with the U.S. ambassador to the country to restart U.S. imports of Mexican avocados.

The U.S. suspended inspections of avocados last week due to a safety incident in the Mexican state of Michoacan, effectively halting the flow of avocados into the country.

