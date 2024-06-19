Mexican President Seeks to Revive Avocado Imports to the U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would ask the country's foreign minister to speak with the U.S. ambassador to the country to restart U.S. imports of Mexican avocados.

The U.S. suspended inspections of avocados last week due to a safety incident in the Mexican state of Michoacan, effectively halting the flow of avocados into the country.

