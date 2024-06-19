Jharkhand Govt Approves Salary Hike for CM, Ministers, Legislators

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday sanctioned a significant salary increase for its top officials, including the Chief Minister, leader of opposition, Speaker, ministers, and legislators. The increment spans from 25% to 50%, following a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

As confirmed by Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, the revised pay scales will see the Chief Minister's monthly salary rise from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh, while ministers' salaries will increase from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000. Legislators' pay is set to jump from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000. The Speaker's salary will be adjusted from Rs 78,000 to Rs 98,000, and the leader of opposition's from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000.

Alongside these changes, allowances and other perks have been enhanced. The Chief Minister's area allowance is raised from Rs 80,000 to Rs 95,000 per month, with a refreshment allowance surge from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. Similarly, ministers and legislators will see increments in their respective allowances.

