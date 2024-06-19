Mumbai on Alert: Bomb Threats Shake City's Establishments
Mumbai faced a scare as over 60 establishments, including hospitals and colleges, received bomb threat emails. Authorities conducted thorough checks, finding no suspicious items. A case is registered under multiple IPC sections, with investigations ongoing to identify the sender.
Mumbai was put on high alert this week as more than 60 establishments, including hospitals, colleges, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, received bomb threat emails.
These emails were sent on Monday and Tuesday, causing widespread concern and necessitating immediate security checks at all mentioned sites. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found.
The Mumbai police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC at Azad Maidan police station against unidentified persons, as investigations continue to uncover the culprit behind this alarming act.
