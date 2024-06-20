Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Gwalior Claims Lives of Father and Two Daughters

A major fire in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of Vijay Gupta and his two teenage daughters early Thursday. The blaze, which started due to a short circuit in the kitchen, engulfed their entire three-storey house. Despite rescue efforts, the trio couldn’t be saved. Investigations are ongoing.

Tragic Blaze in Gwalior Claims Lives of Father and Two Daughters
In a heartbreaking incident, a major fire broke out early Thursday morning in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of a man and his two teenage daughters.

The fire, reportedly triggered by a short circuit in the kitchen on the third floor of their three-storey house in Bahodapur area, quickly engulfed the entire building, said fire official Atibal Singh Yadav.

Vijay Gupta, 45, and his daughters Anshika, 17, and Yashika, 14, were charred to death. Firefighters, including a squad from a nearby Air Force station, arrived swiftly but were unable to save the trio. The blaze was brought under control after more than two hours of strenuous efforts, using several water tankers. Gupta's wife and son, who were at her in-laws' house, survived. The police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.

