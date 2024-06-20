Tragic Blaze in Gwalior Claims Lives of Father and Two Daughters

In a heartbreaking incident, a major fire broke out early Thursday morning in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of a man and his two teenage daughters.

The fire, reportedly triggered by a short circuit in the kitchen on the third floor of their three-storey house in Bahodapur area, quickly engulfed the entire building, said fire official Atibal Singh Yadav.

Vijay Gupta, 45, and his daughters Anshika, 17, and Yashika, 14, were charred to death. Firefighters, including a squad from a nearby Air Force station, arrived swiftly but were unable to save the trio. The blaze was brought under control after more than two hours of strenuous efforts, using several water tankers. Gupta's wife and son, who were at her in-laws' house, survived. The police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)