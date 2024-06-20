Tragic Double Suicide Shakes Najibabad

In a heartrending incident, Najibabad was rocked by a tragic double suicide. Police reported that David and his sister-in-law, Rakhi, allegedly ingested poison.

They were discovered in an unconscious state beneath a bridge and rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts, both succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment.

Circle Officer Deshdeepak Singh stated that preliminary investigations suggest poisoning as the cause of their deaths. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

