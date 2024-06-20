Left Menu

Tragic Double Suicide Shakes Najibabad

In a tragic incident, a man and his sister-in-law allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Najibabad. They were found unconscious under a bridge and later died in the hospital during treatment.

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:15 IST
In a heartrending incident, Najibabad was rocked by a tragic double suicide. Police reported that David and his sister-in-law, Rakhi, allegedly ingested poison.

They were discovered in an unconscious state beneath a bridge and rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite efforts, both succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment.

Circle Officer Deshdeepak Singh stated that preliminary investigations suggest poisoning as the cause of their deaths. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

