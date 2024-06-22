Jodhpur Communal Clash Over Eidgah Gate Injures Police, Dozens Arrested
Communal violence erupted in Jodhpur's Soorsagar area over the construction of an Eidgah gate, injuring several, including two police officers. Authorities have imposed Section 144 and arrested 51 people. The conflict began with stone-pelting and escalated into arson and vandalism, leading to heightened security measures.
In Jodhpur's Soorsagar area, communal violence erupted over the construction of an Eidgah gate, officials reported Saturday. The incident left several, including two police officers, injured.
Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh stated that 51 arrests have been made in connection with the Friday night unrest. As a precaution, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are now enforced in six police station areas.
DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav explained that the tension began on Friday night over the rear-side construction of an Eidgah gate near Rajaram Circle. The altercation escalated with stone-pelting, injuring two officers, and later led to incidents of arson and vandalism. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.
