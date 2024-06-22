Left Menu

Jodhpur Communal Clash Over Eidgah Gate Injures Police, Dozens Arrested

Communal violence erupted in Jodhpur's Soorsagar area over the construction of an Eidgah gate, injuring several, including two police officers. Authorities have imposed Section 144 and arrested 51 people. The conflict began with stone-pelting and escalated into arson and vandalism, leading to heightened security measures.

PTI | Jobat | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:35 IST
Jodhpur Communal Clash Over Eidgah Gate Injures Police, Dozens Arrested
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Jodhpur's Soorsagar area, communal violence erupted over the construction of an Eidgah gate, officials reported Saturday. The incident left several, including two police officers, injured.

Police Commissioner Rajendra Singh stated that 51 arrests have been made in connection with the Friday night unrest. As a precaution, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are now enforced in six police station areas.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Yadav explained that the tension began on Friday night over the rear-side construction of an Eidgah gate near Rajaram Circle. The altercation escalated with stone-pelting, injuring two officers, and later led to incidents of arson and vandalism. Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024