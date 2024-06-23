Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv and its surrounding region, forcing the engagement of air defence systems to repel the strikes, the mayor of Ukraine's capital and the broader Kyiv region's administration said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in and around Kyiv that sounded like air defence systems hitting air weapons.

