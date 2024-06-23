West Bengal Police Arrests College Student Over Terror Links

In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police detained a college student alongside five others from the Panagarh area in Paschim Bardhaman district late Saturday evening, confirming their alleged connections to a Bangladesh-based terror group.

The individual, a second-year Computer Science student, was apprehended following crucial intelligence inputs, unveiling his recruitment activities for the proscribed Islamist organization, Shahadat-e al Hiqma. Subsequent interrogation led to the capture of five additional suspects from Nababghat area in a coordinated crackdown.

Senior STF officials revealed that the arrested student was actively involved in enlisting youths from Paschim and Purba Bardhaman districts for the terrorist group. Authorities have confiscated his laptop and several pertinent documents, including a diary, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The operation revived concerns from 2016 when a student from Kanksa was apprehended for ISI affiliations, highlighting the persistent recruitment efforts targeting young individuals in the region.

