Suraj Revanna in Hot Water: CID to Investigate Sexual Abuse Allegations

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to probe sexual abuse allegations against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed on Sunday. This development follows Suraj Revanna's arrest in Hassan on charges of 'unnatural offences'.

According to police sources, Suraj, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, was arrested on allegations of sexually abusing a male party worker. The case has now been moved to CID for further investigation. A directive from the Director General and Inspector General of Police states that the case file must be handed over to the CID promptly.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara emphasized that the police have registered an FIR based on the complaint and secured Suraj for interrogation. He noted that similar cases have previously been handed over to CID and that the legal process will follow due course. Suraj's family, already embroiled in legal issues, faces another complex legal battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)