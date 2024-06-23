Tragic Missile Strike in Sevastopol: Two Dead, Including Toddler
A missile attack in the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol resulted in the tragic death of two individuals, including a two-year-old child. The city's Russian-installed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that 22 others suffered shrapnel wounds of varying severity. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict's devastating impact on civilians.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Two people, including a two-year-old child, were killed in the Russian controlled city of Sevastopol by a Ukrainian missile attack, the city's Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Sunday.
He said that 22 people suffered shrapnel wounds of varying severity.
