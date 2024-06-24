Borrell's Plan to Unlock Frozen Russian Funds for Ukraine
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a proposal to prevent any member state from blocking the use of frozen Russian financial assets to support Ukraine. The plan aims to navigate legal procedures to ensure smooth allocation of these funds as discussed before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:02 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday said he would put forward a proposal on how to avoid any member state blocking the use of proceeds from frozen Russian financial funds to support Ukraine.
"We have a legal procedure in order to avoid any kind of blockage," Borrell said before a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Luxembourg.
