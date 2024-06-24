Middle East Conflict Poised to Expand into Lebanon, Warns EU's Borrell
European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed heightened concern over the Middle East conflict potentially expanding into Lebanon. His warning came shortly after Lebanon's Hezbollah, backed by Iran, threatened EU member Cyprus. Borrell emphasized the increasing risk of the war spilling over at an upcoming foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:14 IST
- Country:
- France
European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanon just days after Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.
"The risk of this war effecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger," Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg. "We are on the eve of the war expanding."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- conflict
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Josep Borrell
- EU
- Cyprus
- war
- Luxembourg
- foreign policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Elections: A Rightward Shift and Rising Euroscepticism
Bulgaria Faces Political Uncertainty Amid Heated Parliamentary and EU Elections
EU Election Super Sunday: A Contested Future for Europe
Luke Shaw's Euro 2024 Ambitions Amidst Injury Recovery
Polls are now open in 20 EU countries for elections to the European Parliament, with overall results expected on Monday, reports AP.