Middle East Conflict Poised to Expand into Lebanon, Warns EU's Borrell

European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed heightened concern over the Middle East conflict potentially expanding into Lebanon. His warning came shortly after Lebanon's Hezbollah, backed by Iran, threatened EU member Cyprus. Borrell emphasized the increasing risk of the war spilling over at an upcoming foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:14 IST
European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanon just days after Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus.

"The risk of this war effecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger," Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg. "We are on the eve of the war expanding."

