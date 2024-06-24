Left Menu

Philippine Defense Sec Boldly Addresses South China Sea Conflicts

The Philippines will continue resupply missions to troops on a disputed South China Sea atoll despite recent aggressive actions by Chinese coast guard vessels, says Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. A Philippine sailor was seriously injured in a deliberate incident, which China claims was lawful. President Marcos emphasized peaceful dispute resolution.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:18 IST
Philippine Defense Sec Boldly Addresses South China Sea Conflicts
Gilberto Teodoro

(Adds quotes from Defense Sec in paragraph 2, background) MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) -

The Philippines will continue with resupply missions to troops on an atoll in a disputed part of the South China Sea despite Chinese coast guard vessels deliberately disrupting a mission last week, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Monday. "It was not a misunderstanding or an accident," Teodoro told a press conference at the presidential palace.

"We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force." A Philippine sailor suffered serious injury after what its military described as "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese Coast Guard, aiming to disrupt a resupply mission for troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal on June 17.

China's foreign ministry has disputed the Philippines' statements, with a spokesperson saying last Thursday that the necessary measures taken by the coast guard were lawful, professional and beyond reproach. President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday that the Philippines was not in the business of instigating wars and would always aim to settle disputes peacefully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024