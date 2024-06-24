Philippine Defense Sec Boldly Addresses South China Sea Conflicts
The Philippines will continue resupply missions to troops on a disputed South China Sea atoll despite recent aggressive actions by Chinese coast guard vessels, says Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. A Philippine sailor was seriously injured in a deliberate incident, which China claims was lawful. President Marcos emphasized peaceful dispute resolution.
(Adds quotes from Defense Sec in paragraph 2, background) MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) -
The Philippines will continue with resupply missions to troops on an atoll in a disputed part of the South China Sea despite Chinese coast guard vessels deliberately disrupting a mission last week, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said on Monday. "It was not a misunderstanding or an accident," Teodoro told a press conference at the presidential palace.
"We are not downplaying the incident. It was an aggressive and illegal use of force." A Philippine sailor suffered serious injury after what its military described as "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese Coast Guard, aiming to disrupt a resupply mission for troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal on June 17.
China's foreign ministry has disputed the Philippines' statements, with a spokesperson saying last Thursday that the necessary measures taken by the coast guard were lawful, professional and beyond reproach. President Ferdinand Marcos said on Sunday that the Philippines was not in the business of instigating wars and would always aim to settle disputes peacefully.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Ambassador Condemns China's Aggressive Moves Near Second Thomas Shoal
Tensions Surge: Chinese Coast Guard Rams Philippine Navy in South China Sea
Tensions Rise: Philippine Ship Collides with Chinese Coast Guard in South China Sea
Philippine Navy Sailor Injured in High-Speed Ram by Chinese Coast Guard
Philippine Government Backs Continued South China Sea Resupply Missions