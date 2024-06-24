Left Menu

Cyber Attacker Breaches Indonesia's National Data Centre, Demands Ransom

A cyber attacker breached Indonesia's national data centre, demanding an $8 million ransom. According to the communications minister, the attack disrupted some immigration services at airports. The issue has been partially resolved, with automated machines now functional.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A cyber attacker compromised Indonesia's national data centre and asked for an $8 million ransom, the country's communications minister was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying on Monday.

The attack disrupted some immigration services at airports last week, though automated machines were now functional, the communications ministry said on Monday.

