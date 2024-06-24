Far-Right Politician Trials Continue Over Nazi Slogan Use

Left Menu

Bjorn Hocke, a prominent far-right politician from Germany, faces trial for the second time over the alleged use of a Nazi slogan. Hocke, fined previously, is appealing the verdict and argues his innocence. The charges involve public use of a phrase historically associated with Nazi SA stormtroopers.

  • Germany

Bjorn Hocke, a notable German far-right politician, has gone on trial again for allegedly using a Nazi slogan at a political event. Hocke, running for governor in an eastern state, was fined 13,000 euros last month for similar charges, which he is contesting.

The current trial in the state court in Halle concerns a second alleged instance of the slogan's use. Prosecutors argue Hocke knowingly employed the Nazi phrase "Everything for Germany!" at an event last December. The phrase is historically linked to the Nazi SA stormtroopers.

Hocke, a prominent figure in the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, claims innocence, suggesting that the phrase is an everyday saying. The AfD has garnered substantial support, particularly in eastern Germany, influencing both regional and European elections.

