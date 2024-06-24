Left Menu

CBI Tightens Grip on NEET-UG Paper Leak Probe

The CBI collected crucial evidence from Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The federal agency also plans to interrogate arrested individuals and may file FIRs related to evidence destruction and disproportionate assets. Political tensions in Bihar rise over the alleged irregularities.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took possession of all material evidence tied to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case from Bihar's Economic Offences Unit (EOU). This follows the central agency's decision to take over the investigation.

A two-member CBI team, comprising a DIG and a deputy SP, arrived from Delhi and went straight to the EOU office. The team is expected to stay in the state capital for a few days to thoroughly examine the documents.

The CBI detectives engaged with EOU officials and visited the Shastri Nagar Police Station, where the initial case was filed on May 5, leading to multiple arrests. Among the 18 arrested were the main suspect Sikandar Yadavendu, his associates, several aspirants, and their parents.

Sources stated that the CBI amassed vital evidence, including a partially burnt question paper, mobile phones, laptops, post-dated cheques, and reference question papers from the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA conducted the NEET-UG medical entrance exam on May 5, with approximately 24 lakh candidates appearing at 4,750 centers nationwide.

The central investigators plan to record statements from all arrested individuals and may transport them to Delhi for extended interrogation after obtaining transit remand. The CBI's efforts could result in FIRs related to evidence destruction and disproportionate assets being filed against certain public servants implicated in the case.

Specifically, a disproportionate assets case is anticipated against Sikandar Yadavendu, a junior engineer in the Danapur Town Council, known for possessing assets far exceeding his known income. Yadavendu has a criminal record, including jail time.

Amidst this, Bihar's political landscape remains turbulent over the NEET exam's alleged misconduct. The opposition RJD has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the connections between the accused and leaders from the ruling NDA, following the circulation of contentious photographs.

