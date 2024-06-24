Pune Bar Scandal: 14 Arrested Over Viral Video, Drug Allegations
The number of arrests in connection with a viral video allegedly from a Pune bar has reached 14. The video shows individuals with a drug-like substance at Liquid Leisure Lounge. Police and Maharashtra excise department are investigating further, suspending bar licenses, and probing narcotic use and liquor stock norms violations.
The number of arrests related to a probe into a viral video from a Pune bar surged to 14 by Monday evening, following the Maharashtra excise department's arrest of six waiters from the establishment, officials said.
Earlier, police arrested eight individuals and suspended four personnel after discovering the bar was operating past permissible hours.
The police initiated an investigation after the viral video allegedly captured individuals with a drug-like substance at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Fergusson College Road in Pune.
