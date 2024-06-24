Pune Bar Scandal: 14 Arrested Over Viral Video, Drug Allegations

The number of arrests related to a probe into a viral video from a Pune bar surged to 14 by Monday evening, following the Maharashtra excise department's arrest of six waiters from the establishment, officials said.

Earlier, police arrested eight individuals and suspended four personnel after discovering the bar was operating past permissible hours.

The police initiated an investigation after the viral video allegedly captured individuals with a drug-like substance at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Fergusson College Road in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)