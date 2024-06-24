Left Menu

Pune Bar Scandal: 14 Arrested Over Viral Video, Drug Allegations

The number of arrests in connection with a viral video allegedly from a Pune bar has reached 14. The video shows individuals with a drug-like substance at Liquid Leisure Lounge. Police and Maharashtra excise department are investigating further, suspending bar licenses, and probing narcotic use and liquor stock norms violations.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:50 IST
Pune Bar Scandal: 14 Arrested Over Viral Video, Drug Allegations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The number of arrests related to a probe into a viral video from a Pune bar surged to 14 by Monday evening, following the Maharashtra excise department's arrest of six waiters from the establishment, officials said.

Earlier, police arrested eight individuals and suspended four personnel after discovering the bar was operating past permissible hours.

The police initiated an investigation after the viral video allegedly captured individuals with a drug-like substance at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) on Fergusson College Road in Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024