Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Conducts Anti-Submarine Drills in Atlantic

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov navy frigate that sailed to Cuba earlier in June conducted drills in the Atlantic Ocean searching for submarines using a helicopter, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. The crew of the helicopter "practised tactical techniques for searching and tracking submarines in the Atlantic Ocean", the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

At a distance of more than 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the ship, the pilots carried out a set of measures to search for the submarines, the ministry added. A total of five landings were made on the ship's deck.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine Kazan sailed into Havana harbor on June 12 after conducting "high-precision missile weapons" training in the Atlantic Ocean.

