Left Menu

Relief in Sight: Assange Closer to Freedom with Plea Deal

Australian leaders cautiously welcomed a plea agreement that could set Julian Assange free. After seven years in the Ecuadorean Embassy and five in Belmarsh Prison, Assange is expected to plead guilty under the Espionage Act. If accepted, he could return to Australia, ending a long-standing saga.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:19 IST
Relief in Sight: Assange Closer to Freedom with Plea Deal
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian leaders have cautiously welcomed an expected plea agreement that could secure Julian Assange's freedom, ending years of legal battles over WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on Tuesday that Assange's prolonged incarceration offers no benefits. A plane, believed to be carrying Assange, landed in Bangkok en route to the Northern Mariana Islands, where he is slated to appear in a US federal court. The US Justice Department confirmed Assange's anticipated guilty plea to Espionage Act charges.

Upon judicial approval, Assange is expected to return to Australia. Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have actively lobbied for Assange's release, citing disconnects in US justice. Public support for Assange has soared in Australia, cutting across party lines. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken maintains the gravity of Assange's criminal conduct. As lawmakers unite for the plea deal, Assange's family and supporters eagerly await his return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024