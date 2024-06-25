Relief in Sight: Assange Closer to Freedom with Plea Deal

Australian leaders have cautiously welcomed an expected plea agreement that could secure Julian Assange's freedom, ending years of legal battles over WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on Tuesday that Assange's prolonged incarceration offers no benefits. A plane, believed to be carrying Assange, landed in Bangkok en route to the Northern Mariana Islands, where he is slated to appear in a US federal court. The US Justice Department confirmed Assange's anticipated guilty plea to Espionage Act charges.

Upon judicial approval, Assange is expected to return to Australia. Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong have actively lobbied for Assange's release, citing disconnects in US justice. Public support for Assange has soared in Australia, cutting across party lines. However, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken maintains the gravity of Assange's criminal conduct. As lawmakers unite for the plea deal, Assange's family and supporters eagerly await his return.

